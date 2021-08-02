Connect with us

Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric by 2030

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mercedes-Benz announced it is getting ready to go all electric by the end of the decade, where market conditions allow. Shifting from electric-first to electric-only, the world’s preeminent luxury car company is accelerating toward an emissions-free and software-driven future.

By 2022, Mercedes-Benz will have battery electric vehicles (BEV) in all segments the company serves. From 2025 onwards, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only and customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes. Mercedes-Benz intends to manage this accelerated transformation while sticking to its profitability targets.

“The EV shift is picking up speed – especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs,” said Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. “The tipping point is getting closer, and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade. This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to our highly qualified and motivated workforce, I am convinced that we will be successful in this exciting new era.”

To facilitate this shift, Mercedes-Benz is unveiling a comprehensive plan which includes significantly accelerating R&D. In total, investments into battery electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 will amount to nearly $50 billion. Accelerating and advancing the EV portfolio plan will bring forward the tipping point for EV adoption.

