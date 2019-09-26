Metropolitan Community College (MCC) formally announced the expansion of its South Omaha Campus on Wednesday, Sept. 25, which included a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $32 million Automotive Training Center.

“The Automotive Training Center and Center for Advanced Manufacturing were created with regional area economic needs in mind, giving students high-demand job opportunities in the automotive industry,” said Randy Schmailzl, president of MCC. “Our goal is always to meet regional workforce needs, while providing smooth career paths for our students.”

The 100,000-square-foot Automotive Training Center will bring together the automotive technology and auto collision technology programs, currently housed at two different college locations. The facility will have more than 30 automotive bays, giving students an increased number of workspaces, including an area dedicated to a new Toyota T-TEN master mechanic training program, with room for other specialized training options. The new building is expected to be LEED-certified, in keeping with MCC’s commitment to constructing sustainable, green buildings.

The project is funded by college funds and donations from the business and philanthropic community, creating a 50:50 public-private partnership.