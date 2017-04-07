Body Shop Business
Michigan State Senator Introduces Parts Procurement Bill

Michigan State Sen. Joe Hune

Michigan State Sen. Joe Hune has introduced a bill that would prohibit insurers from requiring body shops to use specific vendors for parts.

Michigan Senate Bill 291 would amend the state’s insurance code by adding this section:

“An insurer shall not require, directly or indirectly, through a contract, program or policy, a person that operates an automobile repair facility to use a specific vendor or process for the procurement of parts or other materials.”

If passed, the bill would take effect 90 days after signed into law by the governor.

  • Brandon Parker

    this is great and all states should follow suit

  • amazing

    Hope it passes

