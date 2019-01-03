Body Shop Business
Mike Anderson to Host CIECA Webinar

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Mike Anderson discussed negotiation tactics at NORTHEAST 2017
Mike Anderson

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice, will be hosting the next CIECAst webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. CST.

During his one-hour live broadcast, Anderson will share some insights as to what the future holds regarding the role telematics and connected vehicles will play in the collision repair industry. Some of the topics that Anderson will cover include:

  • Why are the OEMs focused on telematics and connected vehicles?
  • Will self-driving cars really happen in the foreseeable future?
  • What role will OEMs play in the future in regard to FNOL?
  • How will this impact the damage analysis process?
  • What collision repairers will need to prepare for before they disassemble vehicles

Following the presentation, there will be a Q and A with Anderson. To register for the CIECAst, click here.

