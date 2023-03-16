Mike Anderson to Keynote 2023 PBES Conference

The Auto Care Association announced that Mike Anderson of Collision Advice will keynote the PBES Conference May 23-24, 2023 at the 2023 Auto Care Connect event at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, Fla.

At the 2023 PBES Conference, Anderson will share updates on the current paint, body and equipment (PBE) industry landscape and also reveal and analyze fresh survey results from his award-winning survey “Who Pays for What?” which is distributed quarterly to an audience of over 25,000 collision professionals. In recent surveys, Anderson and his team asked collision shops their views on the current distribution market and what motivates them in the selection of their manufacturers, suppliers and paint lines.

Mike Anderson is a former multi-shop owner based out of Alexandria, Va. He is an accredited master automotive manager (AMAM) through the Automotive Management Institute (AMi). He also participates in the development of the collision ASE testing for technicians and estimators in the U.S. Anderson also is fully certified in all collision categories for ASE. Collision Advice has been selected by several OEMs — including Porsche, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Infiniti, Honda and Acura — to provide their factory training in regards to estimating, scanning and calibrations. Anderson also produces a quarterly summary of the latest trends and statistics in the U.S. for the collision industry, as well as conducts quarterly surveys of over 28,000 collision repair professionals regarding insurer reimbursement.

Auto Care Connect is the premier event for leaders of the auto care industry to engage and collaborate for an elevated industry experience. Auto Care Connect brings together four of the Auto Care Association’s signature spring events into one location for an audience that spans the full automotive aftermarket supply chain.

For more information on 2023 Auto Care Connect, visit autocare.org/connect.