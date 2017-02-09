Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has introduced the new T94 Series welding helmets, designed to reduce neck strain and fatigue while improving operator comfort, visibility and productivity. The T94 Series welding helmets have a chiseled shell design that provides optimal skin coverage and accommodates half-mask respirators. An aluminum heat shield and silver shell reflects heat to keep both lens and operator cooler. The synergy between the shell and headgear provides 14 percent better balance, reducing torque on the operator’s neck by 17 percent and alleviating operator fatigue and excessive neck strain. ClearLight Lens Technology optimizes color and clarity in both welding and light states, reducing eye strain and improving weld quality. Multiple operating modes, half shade lens settings, shade 5.0 side windows and the largest integrated grind shield in the industry make this series ideal for the industrial welding environment. Four operating modes – weld, cut, grind and X-Mode – plus InfoTrack 2.0 data monitoring technology all enhance the versatility of the T94 Series. The T94 Series offers features that lead to all-day wearability, improving productivity as well as long-term health benefits — qualities appreciated by the operator and employer. For more information on the new T94 Series welding helmets, visit MillerWelds.com.