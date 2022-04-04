Milwaukee Adds 20 Storage Solutions to PACKOUT System

News: I-CAR Achieves Accreditation from IACET
Products
Milwaukee Adds More Storage Solutions to PACKOUT System
Users will be able to fully customize their storage with wall plates, hooks, tool racks, tool holders and a cabinet that connect with all PACKOUT solutions.
Milwaukee Tool announced it has expanded their PACKOUT Modular Storage System to include 20-plus shop storage solutions.
Bringing the versatility of PACKOUT into the shop, users will be able to fully customize their storage with wall plates, hooks, tool racks, tool holders and a cabinet that connect with all PACKOUT solutions.
The wall plates feature quick alignment tabs on all sides, making installing rows and columns of multiple plates easy. Available in two sizes, the Large Wall Plate features a 150-lb. wall-mounted capacity, and the compact wall plate features a 50-lb. wall-mounted capacity.
These hooks, tool racks and holders provide the most secure mounting when paired with PACKOUT Wall Plates. These solutions allow users to maximize their efficiency in the shop by featuring quick access functionality. They include five different hook styles and sizes that are metal-reinforced to maintain their shape when loaded. A wide variety of tool racks and holders, including M18 and M12 battery racks, compact shelf, organizer cup, tool rack, screwdriver rack, roll holder, tool station, long handle tool rack and two sizes of bins provide users with endless customization options.
In addition to those solutions, the cabinet can securely be hung up on wall plates or stacked with other PACKOUT solutions. It has full modularity on the tool box’s top, bottom and back and features a quick access door that allows users to store and access tools efficiently.
With the addition of PACKOUT Shop Storage, the Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular Storage System now has over 65 solutions for users to choose from to fully customize their storage for site, transit and shop.
For more information, click here.