Milwaukee Expands N95 Respirator Line

Milwaukee Tool continues to expand their N95 Respirator Line to include a unvalved N95 Respirator in addition to the existing N95 Valved Respirator and N95 Valved Respirator with a Gasket.

Milwaukee Tool N95 respirators are designed to stay comfortable all day on the job site. These respirators feature two soft adjustable straps and a flexible nose bridge, providing users with a better fit. Additionally, the straps have a staple-free attachment method to the mask that reduces irritation from all-day wear. The respirators are NIOSH N95 approved for use for protection against non-oil based particulates from sanding, cutting, grinding, insulation particles, mowing, sweeping, bagging, processing minerals, coal, iron ore, flour, metal, wood and pollen.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.