Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT System with New First Aid Kits

Milwaukee Tool is once again adding to their PACKOUT Modular Storage System with two new PACKOUT First Aid Kits – a 204-piece Class B Type III Kit and a 76-piece Class A Type III Kit.

Both kits are packed with first aid essentials tailored to the most common injuries users encounter on the jobsite. These kits are included in the most versatile and durable modular storage system in the industry and are certified to the ANSI/ISEA Z308.1-2015 Standard.

The kits feature an impact-resistant body that keeps contents safe from drops and bumps on the jobsite. IP65-rated weather seals protect bandages, adhesives, antibiotics and other essential medical supplies from rain and other jobsite debris. The first aid kits’ no-travel bin seals keep contents secure and in their proper place by preventing shifting during transport, while the transparent lid allows for easy identification of contents. Heavy duty latches and reinforced hinges ensure that contents within the kits stay contained and protected. For added functionality, the kits are equipped with a wall hanger so they can be easily mounted to walls, and retroreflective first aid stickers for easy identification.

For more information, click here.

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT System with New First Aid Kits

