Milwaukee Introduces M18 FUEL Wet/Dry Vacuums

Milwaukee Tool announced it has launched the M18 Fuel 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, M18 Fuel 9 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum and the M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum, designed to outperform 3.5 to 4.25 peak HP corded wet/dry vacuums while maintaining the most durable wheels and hoses for maximum durability.

“Milwaukee Tool first entered the cordless job site cleanup space in 2010 with one solution designed for a wide range of users,” said David Mobarak, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “As we talked with professionals who use medium- to large-capacity wet/dry vacuums, we found that users demanded cordless solutions on top of the many frustrations we set out to solve. Our innovative solutions allow professionals to tackle medium- to large-capacity job site cleanup applications without sacrificing performance. These solutions also improve the common frustrations centered around durability with hoses and wheels and create an easy-to-use versatile solution. 2022 brings the largest entry into the job site cleanup space for Milwaukee, and we are excited to provide a wide range of cordless vacuums and Air-Tip trade-focused vacuum accessories to complete the whole solution and enhance the cleaning experience.”

Each vacuum comes equipped with the PowerState Brushless Motor, RedLithium technology to deliver more power and run cooler, and RedLink Plus Intelligence Hardware and Software, providing unmatched performance and delivering more cleaning power than corded 3.5 to 4.25 peak HP wet/dry vacuums. The M18 Fuel 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum outperforms 3.5 peak HP wet/dry vacuums, which is ideal for cleanup of drywall dust, concrete dust and wood/metal shavings. For increased performance and capacity, the M18 Fuel 9 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum outperforms 4.25 peak HP wet/dry vacuums. Finally, the 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum provides the performance to outperform 4.25 peak HP wet/dry vacuums. With the premium wet/dry vacuum cart, there is increased durability and unmatched mobility on job sites with four storage spaces for vacuum accessories.

To alleviate common failure points with existing wet/dry vacuum solutions, the new cordless wet/dry vacuums are built with the most durable wheels and hoses to survive the most demanding job sites. Reinforced casters increase the longevity of the wheels, which results in more mobility through job site terrain. The flexible vacuum hose is built with a custom two-part hose design that is constructed of durable, crush- and twist-resistant materials to prevent tears that lead to more downtime. In addition to the two-part design, the hoses are also built with anti-static material to prevent static buildup when cleaning fine particles and custom rubber gaskets improve airflow and performance while in use.

