 Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

on

Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

on

Bosch Releases 5.0 Software Update for ADS and ADS X Scan Tools 

on

Malco Now Offering Detailing Products in Retail-Friendly Sizes
Advertisement

Growing Your Auto Body Shop

Keys to growing your shop and expanding to multiple locations.

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint prep fundamentals: sanding, cleaning, masking, priming, block sanding and blend panels.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: UTI, IGNITE Awards Grants to Three Female Students

Associations: SCRS to Perform Week-Long Blend Study

AirPro Diagnostics: OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new lineman’s, diagonal and long nose pliers and screwdrivers.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new lineman’s, diagonal and long nose pliers and screwdrivers.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new cutting pliers provide users with the easiest cuts and feature an optimized pivot point design that gives maximum leverage to cut through tough materials. Built to last, these cutting pliers have laser-hardened edges delivering a long cut life. To set users up for success right out of the package, the cutting pliers are engineered to deliver the smoothest open and close experience with no break-in period required. Offered in comfort grip with lanyard hole and dipped grip with a split-ring hole, these cutting pliers are tether-ready for complete tie-off while working on the jobsite.

Designed for the trades, lineman’s pliers feature a reaming head for ½-inch to 1-inch conduit. Select models include an integrated crimper for insulated and non-insulated terminals, #6 and #8 bolt cutters, and straight fish tape puller or an integrated thread cleaner. Long nose pliers are designed to deliver the best grip featuring cross-hatched, laser-hardened teeth for maximum grip in pulling or twisting applications. They also feature a fish tape puller and a reaming head for ½-inch to 1-inch conduit. 

Advertisement

The screwdrivers are custom-machined and engineered with precision fit tips to offer the best fit and to reduce stripping during demanding fastening applications. The tips are laser-etched to deliver maximum grip on hardware. Made with high-strength, boron-infused steel for increased hardness, the screwdrivers are built to withstand the demands of the job site and provide long tool life. For challenging fastening applications, select screwdrivers include a wrench-ready bolster for added torque. A knurled shank allows for precision control during fine-tune fastening. The screwdrivers are easily identified with tip size markings, including Phillips, cabinet, ECX, slotted and square. These screwdrivers are available individually and in a four- and six-piece set.  

Advertisement

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: ANEST IWATA Launches New Spray Gun Kits

Products: Bendpak Introduces New Cool Boss Evaporative Air Coolers

Products: Car-O-Liner Introduces PointX II Measuring Tool 

Products: Dent Fix Introduces New Body Buggy Rack-Saver

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business