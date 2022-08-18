News: UTI, IGNITE Awards Grants to Three Female Students
Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new lineman’s, diagonal and long nose pliers and screwdrivers.
The new cutting pliers provide users with the easiest cuts and feature an optimized pivot point design that gives maximum leverage to cut through tough materials. Built to last, these cutting pliers have laser-hardened edges delivering a long cut life. To set users up for success right out of the package, the cutting pliers are engineered to deliver the smoothest open and close experience with no break-in period required. Offered in comfort grip with lanyard hole and dipped grip with a split-ring hole, these cutting pliers are tether-ready for complete tie-off while working on the jobsite.
Designed for the trades, lineman’s pliers feature a reaming head for ½-inch to 1-inch conduit. Select models include an integrated crimper for insulated and non-insulated terminals, #6 and #8 bolt cutters, and straight fish tape puller or an integrated thread cleaner. Long nose pliers are designed to deliver the best grip featuring cross-hatched, laser-hardened teeth for maximum grip in pulling or twisting applications. They also feature a fish tape puller and a reaming head for ½-inch to 1-inch conduit.
The screwdrivers are custom-machined and engineered with precision fit tips to offer the best fit and to reduce stripping during demanding fastening applications. The tips are laser-etched to deliver maximum grip on hardware. Made with high-strength, boron-infused steel for increased hardness, the screwdrivers are built to withstand the demands of the job site and provide long tool life. For challenging fastening applications, select screwdrivers include a wrench-ready bolster for added torque. A knurled shank allows for precision control during fine-tune fastening. The screwdrivers are easily identified with tip size markings, including Phillips, cabinet, ECX, slotted and square. These screwdrivers are available individually and in a four- and six-piece set.
