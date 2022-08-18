Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

Click Here to Read More

The new cutting pliers provide users with the easiest cuts and feature an optimized pivot point design that gives maximum leverage to cut through tough materials. Built to last, these cutting pliers have laser-hardened edges delivering a long cut life. To set users up for success right out of the package, the cutting pliers are engineered to deliver the smoothest open and close experience with no break-in period required. Offered in comfort grip with lanyard hole and dipped grip with a split-ring hole, these cutting pliers are tether-ready for complete tie-off while working on the jobsite.

Designed for the trades, lineman’s pliers feature a reaming head for ½-inch to 1-inch conduit. Select models include an integrated crimper for insulated and non-insulated terminals, #6 and #8 bolt cutters, and straight fish tape puller or an integrated thread cleaner. Long nose pliers are designed to deliver the best grip featuring cross-hatched, laser-hardened teeth for maximum grip in pulling or twisting applications. They also feature a fish tape puller and a reaming head for ½-inch to 1-inch conduit.