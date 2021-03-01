Connect with us

Milwaukee Unveils New Extended Handle Ratchets, Stubby Ratchets

For ease of use, all of the new ratchets incorporate features that offer better accessibility for work in tighter spaces.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Tool has extended their ratchet lineup with three new Extended Handle Ratchets and two new Stubby Ratchets. For ease of use, all of the new ratchets incorporate features that offer better accessibility for work in tighter spaces. 
 
Like Milwaukee’s existing ratchets, the new Stubby and Extended Handle Ratchets feature a 90-tooth design delivering 4 degrees of arc swing which, combined with a slim profile head and a flush directional lever, contribute to increased accessibility. The all-chrome finish provides the ratchets with easy cleaning.
 
Designed with a shorter handle length, the Stubby Ratchets offer even more accessibility in tight spaces. The new Extended Handle Ratchets feature longer handles, which increases leverage in applications challenged by stubborn nuts and bolts.

Click Here to Read More
For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.
 
 

 

 

