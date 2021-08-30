Milwaukee Introduces New Hands-Free Underbody Light

Click Here to Read More

The M12 Underbody Light delivers 1,200 Lumens of TrueView High-Definition Output for complete coverage in the shop or on the jobsite. Featuring dual joints that swivel 300 degrees horizontally and up to 180 degrees vertically, the underbody light provides users with multiple orientations and pivot points to direct light in numerous locations. A magnetic base allows it to be mounted on magnetic surfaces for hands-free lighting and adaptability to a range of different workplaces. The arm of the light doubles as a 12” magnetic storage tray, providing magnetic bolt attachment for small jobsite accessories, preventing lost or misplaced items.

Powered by M12 RedLithium batteries, the light has three power modes that provide up to 15 hours of output and run-time on low, and up to five hours of run-time on high. Built to withstand the toughest conditions, it’s resistant to corrosion and common chemicals found in auto body shops, IP54-rated and can withstand impacts up to six feet.