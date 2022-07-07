Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the RedLithium USB Stick Light with Magnet, which provides heavy-duty equipment mechanics, automotive mechanics and technicians with a premium lighting solution for general task and inspection work.

Effectively replacing alkaline and low-capacity flashlights, the RedLithium USB Stick Light with Magnet delivers unmatched utility for lighting in tight spaces. The light is designed with 220 degrees of vertical light head rotation and paired with a slim light blade design and inspection light, making this solution ideal for engine work.

Featuring four output modes — front back, dual and inspection — the light provides users with ultimate control over their beam light. The Stick Light delivers 550 lumens of TrueView High-Definition Output and two hours of time-time on high. For additional run time, this light can be paired with the RedLithium USB Stick Light Charging Dock, featuring magnetic and keyhole mounting options. Users can keep a spare RedLithium USB battery in the second bay to swap out when more run time is needed. Built to withstand the toughest job site conditions, this light is IP54 rated for protection from most chemicals found in shop or on site, and impact resistant for drops up to six feet.