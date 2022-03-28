 Milwaukee Introduces Two New Polishers
Products

Milwaukee Introduces Two New Polishers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced two new polishers, the M18 Fuel 15mm and 21mm random orbital polishers, capable of both polishing and heavy-correction applications.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced two new polishers capable of both polishing and heavy-correction applications. As the first true corded replacement, the M18 Fuel 15mm and 21mm random orbital polishers deliver more power and control than other cordless polishers on the market, while maintaining the superior ergonomics that users expect. 

The professional detailer spends an average of six to eight hours a day with a polisher in their hands. The M18 Fuel 15mm and 21mm random orbital polishers were designed with ideal balance and grip ergonomics to deliver all-day comfort and more control. The polishers produce low levels of vibration and noise, allowing users to hold the tool comfortably for longer periods of time, decreasing user fatigue and increasing daily productivity. 

RedLink Plus intelligence provides motor feedback to the polishers that allows them to maintain speed and power under load, all while delivering strong backing plate rotation that is resistant to stalling on curved surfaces. The backing plates stay cool in application which allows for all-day, heavy-duty use with minimal risk of surface or paint damage. To further reduce the risk of surface damage, the tools were designed with best-in-class clearance of more than two inches from the battery to the work surface. 

Both polishers were designed with a variable speed trigger featuring an eight-position speed dial and trigger lock-on button, providing users with ultimate control and smooth transitions during use. They deliver between 2,400-5,100 RPM for the power needed to correct heavy defects.  

Harnessing the power of M18 Fuel technology, the polishers deliver best-in-class performance without the hassle of cord management. When paired with a M18 RedLithium High Output XC6.0 battery, users can expect up to 53 minutes of standard polishing time, and up to 20 minutes of runtime when completing heavy-correction applications.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

In this article:
