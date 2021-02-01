Connect with us

Products

Milwaukee Launches New Shockwave Impact Duty 6 Point Sockets

Engineered for use with impact wrenches, drivers and ratchets, this new line of sockets features the boldest, longest-lasting markings and extreme impact durability to withstand high torque applications.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the Shockwave Impact Duty 6 Point Socket Lineup, available in 1/4”, 3/8”, 1/2”, 3/4” and 1” drives. Engineered for use with impact wrenches, drivers and ratchets, this new line of sockets features the boldest, longest-lasting markings and extreme impact durability to withstand high torque applications. 
 
These sockets provide maximum wear resistance with stamped and ink-filled size markings, making it easier for users to select the right socket for their application throughout the entire life of the socket. Constructed with high-strength forged steel, these sockets deliver optimized performance in heavy-duty applications, and a non-slip hex geometry prevents socket and fastener rounding. For easy socket attachment and removal, the sockets are complete with a dual-hole design and ring groove.
 
Completing the Shockwave Impact Duty offering, Milwaukee offers impact socket accessories including socket extensions, universal joints, adapters and reducers. The impact socket extensions allow access in hard-to-reach places, while universal joints feature a 15- or 25-degree swivel to provide users with better access. For maximum versatility, impact socket adapters and reducers allow users to convert their tool for usage with different drive size sockets. The Shockwave Impact Duty accessories are available in 1/4”, 3/8”, 1/2”, 3/4” and 1” drive sizes. Retaining rings feature a one-piece design and are made of a flexible rubber material for hassle-free installation on the sockets.  
 
To accommodate a user’s socket storage needs, Milwaukee Socket Rails utilize removeable end caps with interchangeable socket rail clips compatible with all 1/4”, 3/8” and 1/2” drive chrome and impact sockets. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For more information,
 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Chief Launches New Wireless Scanner and Measuring Software

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

Products: Best Buy Filter Kits from Martech

Products: Martin Tools Introduces New Body Hammer

Advertisement

on

Milwaukee Launches New Shockwave Impact Duty 6 Point Sockets

on

Bosch, Mitchell Introduce New Target System for Static ADAS Calibration

on

Dent Fix Announces New Universal Rivet Assortment Kit

on

Kent Automotive Introduces Instant Dry Powder Guide Coat
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Products: Bosch, Mitchell Introduce New Target System for Static ADAS Calibration

News: CCC Announces Merger with Dragoneer

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Nine Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

Products: Dent Fix Announces New Universal Rivet Assortment Kit

Shop Operations: It’s 2021…Are We Happy?
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Clearcoat Solutions

Clearcoat Solutions
Phone: 877-274-4296
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts
Connect