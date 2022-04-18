Milwaukee Offers Pry Bars for Individual Sale

Milwaukee Tool announced it continues to grow its hand tool solutions designed for mechanics by offering the pry bars in its current four-piece pry bar set as individual products, designed for up to 40% more prying strength.

Milwaukee is now offering each of itsr pry bars as open stock. Sizes include 8″, 12″, 18″ and 24″, and all feature an I-beam design for up to 40% more prying strength, an all-metal core and a built-in hammer-ready strike cap that improves durability. These metal pry bars have a comfortable tri-lobe handle and a durable chrome finish for superior corrosion resistance and easy cleaning. A Milwaukee lifetime guarantee backs its pry bars.

These will be available at certified Milwaukee distributors in May 2022.

