 Milwaukee Offers Pry Bars for Individual Sale
Milwaukee Tool announced it will be offering the pry bars in its current four-piece pry bar set as individual products.
Milwaukee Tool announced it continues to grow its hand tool solutions designed for mechanics by offering the pry bars in its current four-piece pry bar set as individual products, designed for up to 40% more prying strength.

Milwaukee is now offering each of itsr pry bars as open stock. Sizes include 8″, 12″, 18″ and 24″, and all feature an I-beam design for up to 40% more prying strength, an all-metal core and a built-in hammer-ready strike cap that improves durability. These metal pry bars have a comfortable tri-lobe handle and a durable chrome finish for superior corrosion resistance and easy cleaning. A Milwaukee lifetime guarantee backs its pry bars.

These will be available at certified Milwaukee distributors in May 2022.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

