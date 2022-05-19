Milwaukee Tool Building New Facility in Grenada, Miss.

Milwaukee Tool has announced construction on their newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee’s latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.

“We’re thrilled to, once again, expand our footprint in the state of Mississippi, where we’ve been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country,” said Steve Richman, group president of Milwaukee Tool. “Our success is the result of our talented people and the culture we’ve created; it is unparalleled in the industry. We are committed to investing in new talent, and the right opportunities to continue meeting the needs of our distributor and user partners with the speed and agility that defines who we are as a company.”

Milwaukee is investing more than $60 million into advanced technology and manufacturing equipment at their new 563,000-square-foot Grenada location. The facility will house critical accessory manufacturing capabilities and will join the company’s other service hub in Greenwood, Ind., as one of Milwaukee Tool’s main axis points for service operations.