Connect with us

Products

Milwaukee Tool Introduces New Repair Flood Light

The new M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light w/USB Charging provides users with a flexible source of light designed for service and repair applications across the trades.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool announced it has expanded its array of lighting solutions once again with the introduction of the M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light w/USB Charging. The new lighting solution provides users with a flexible source of light designed for service and repair applications across the trades.

The M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light delivers 700 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output, easily lighting a workspace for up to 24 hours at a time. For improved control over the direction of the lighting, the M12 ROVER features a light head that pivots 110 degrees, and a strong rear-facing magnet to easily attach it to jobsite surfaces such as steel studs, I-beams and job boxes. Additionally, the light’s streamlined design is optimized for handheld use and stationary task lighting.

For ease of use, as part of the Milwaukee ROVER Flood Light lineup, this new light is built to go anywhere and withstand the toughest jobsite conditions. For maximum durability, it is IP54 rated, has an impact resistant lens to protect the LEDs and can withstand up to a nine-foot drop.

In addition, the light has a 2.1Amp USB port for device charging and an integrated keyhole for hanging on non-metallic surfaces.

The new M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light joins the M12 Cordless System, the largest subcompact system on the market, currently made up of more than 100 solutions.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: EstimateScrubber.com Launches Next-Generation Content Curation Solution

Products: Mobile Tech RX Launches New Scheduling Tool

Products: BASF Launches Glasurit 100 Line

Products: Killer Tools Launches 110-Volt Ozone Generator

Advertisement

on

Milwaukee Tool Introduces New Repair Flood Light

on

Milwaukee Tool Introduces New M18 FUEL Compact Impact Wrenches

on

Autel US Introduces Intelligent Battery/Electrical System Diagnostics Tool Line

on

New Software Upgrade Available for Car-O-Liner CTR7 Resistance Spot Welder
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Industrial Finishes & Systems Adds Distribution Center in Escondido, Calif.

News: Survey Says More Body Shops Getting Paid for Seatbelt Inspection

Associations: AASP/NJ Virtual Annual Meeting to Focus on Insurance Issues

Products: Milwaukee Tool Introduces New Repair Flood Light

Events: Axalta to Participate in CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

U.S. Chemical & Plastics

U.S. Chemical & Plastics
Contact: Laura YerkeyPhone: 330-830-6000Fax: 330-830-6005
600 Nova Dr. SE, Massillon OH 44646
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect