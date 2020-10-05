Milwaukee Tool Introduces New Repair Flood Light

Milwaukee Tool announced it has expanded its array of lighting solutions once again with the introduction of the M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light w/USB Charging. The new lighting solution provides users with a flexible source of light designed for service and repair applications across the trades.

The M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light delivers 700 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output, easily lighting a workspace for up to 24 hours at a time. For improved control over the direction of the lighting, the M12 ROVER features a light head that pivots 110 degrees, and a strong rear-facing magnet to easily attach it to jobsite surfaces such as steel studs, I-beams and job boxes. Additionally, the light’s streamlined design is optimized for handheld use and stationary task lighting.

For ease of use, as part of the Milwaukee ROVER Flood Light lineup, this new light is built to go anywhere and withstand the toughest jobsite conditions. For maximum durability, it is IP54 rated, has an impact resistant lens to protect the LEDs and can withstand up to a nine-foot drop.

In addition, the light has a 2.1Amp USB port for device charging and an integrated keyhole for hanging on non-metallic surfaces.

The new M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light joins the M12 Cordless System, the largest subcompact system on the market, currently made up of more than 100 solutions.