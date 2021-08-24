Milwaukee Tool Marks Another Expansion in Mississippi

Milwaukee Tool announced it will once again expand their footprint in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Clinton, Miss.

Anticipated to open in November, this new facility will accommodate increased capacity for the company’s growing business. The project is a more than $7 million corporate investment and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi. “At the core of everything we do at Milwaukee Tool is our dedication to delivering disruptive solutions that drive enhanced safety and productivity for our users,” said Steve Richman, group president of Milwaukee Tool. “The new Clinton facility, as well as our ongoing investments in U.S. operations and manufacturing, are critical to ensuring we can continuously deliver this innovation to our end users and distribution partners with speed and agility.”

Milwaukee will invest more than $7 million to establish the new 357,000-square-foot facility, which will act as an expansion of the company’s current facility in Jackson, Miss. During the last decade, the company has grown their employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010 to more than 3,659 in 2021. The company last expanded in Mississippi in April, announcing plans to construct a facility in Grenada. With the announcement of that expansion, the company committed to creating 1,200 overall jobs in the region within eight years. Milwaukee’s Growth & U.S. Investments Milwaukee has designed, engineered and manufactured products in the U.S. since 1924, and is dedicated to driving growth and creating jobs in the U.S.

“Throughout the last decade, Milwaukee Tool has experienced rapid growth across the globe, with sales growing more than 20% each year,” said Joe Galli, CEO at Techtronic Industries. “Amid this growth, we’re going to continue aggressively investing in our product development and diversifying our manufacturing base through expansion projects in the United States.” In the last five years alone, Milwaukee has invested $368 million in domestic expansion projects and now employs more than 7,600 people in the U.S. Currently, Milwaukee has manufacturing, distribution and operations presences across the nation in Greenwood, Olive Branch, Grenada and Jackson, Miss.; Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, Mukwonago and Sun Prairie, Wis.; Greenwood, Ind.; and Cookeville, Tenn. The company is also building a new hand tool manufacturing plant in West Bend, Wis., which is anticipated to open in 2022.