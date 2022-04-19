Milwaukee Tool Opens New Engineering Office in Chicago

Milwaukee Tool has announced the opening of Milwaukee Tool – Chicago. Located in the heart of the Windy City, the location will serve as an engineering design and innovation space to accommodate the company’s continued investments in new technology.

Milwaukee Tool – Chicago will serve as an engineering design and innovation space to accommodate the company’s continued investments in new technology. Milwaukee Tool fosters a culture of disruptive innovation that has led them to pioneer numerous new technologies in the construction industry. For example, their M12 and M18 cordless systems continue to push the boundaries of cordless tool performance for users across the globe. Over the last decade, the company has experienced double-digit growth globally and currently employs more than 10,000 people in the U.S. Chicago’s flourishing ecosystem of technical talent is one of many reasons Milwaukee chose to expand to the city. As Milwaukee Tool continues to pursue advancements in productivity and safety on the jobsite, the level of innovation necessary to design and develop breakthrough solutions requires engineering expertise across many disciplines. The company continues to actively invest in emerging technologies around motors, power electronics, lithium-ion batteries, wireless connectivity and IoT, embedded systems and artificial intelligence.

“We’re proud to be part of the fast-growing tech scene in Chicago,” said Steve Richman, group president of Milwaukee Tool. “Our people are our most valued asset and, together, we’ve built a culture that’s unparalleled in the industry. As we push the limits of new technology to deliver the best solutions for our users, we look forward to continuing to recruit, attract and retain the very best people.” Milwaukee invested more than $14 million to renovate 70,000 square feet of space within the historic Old Post Office in Chicago. Approximately 10,000 square feet is dedicated to lab space for design and development of critical new technologies. True to the company’s cross-functional, collaborative culture, this space will be home to multiple disciplines within their engineering team, including: embedded systems; firmware; power electronics; systems and mechanical engineers; PCB designers; and project leaders.

