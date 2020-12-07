Connect with us

Milwaukee Tool Releases Next-Generation M18 ROVER Flood Light

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the second-generation M18 ROVER Dual Power Flood Light.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the second-generation M18 ROVER Dual Power Flood Light. With a 33% lumen increase over the original model, the new flood light is designed to fill large indoor and outdoor areas with 4,000 lumens of TRUEVIEW high-definition light output.

The ROVER Flood Light features three different lighting modes and easily lights up a workspace for up to 12 hours at a time. For all-day performance, users can utilize an AC port to power the flood light with a 120V extension cord. For maximum versatility, the light head rotates 120° to direct light in multiple orientations.

As part of the Milwaukee ROVER Flood Light family, this new light is built to go anywhere and withstand the toughest jobsite conditions. The compact size and integrated handle allow for easy transport or storage in bags, carts and job boxes. The light also features integrated keyholes for hanging on overhead surfaces. For maximum durability, the light is IP54-rated and built with an impact resistant lens to protect the LEDs.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

