Milwaukee Tool to Expand Corporate Operations into Downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has announced the expansion of their corporate operations into downtown Milwaukee, Wis. The company’s current global headquarters in Brookfield, Wis., will remain the central location for the company’s corporate operations. This new expansion will provide increased space to accommodate the company’s rapid growth. Anticipated to open in October, this building will house 1,200 employees within the next three years.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve grown at an incredible rate, not just across the country and the world but also at our global headquarters in Wisconsin,” said Steve Richman, group president of Milwaukee Tool. “By extending our corporate presence into downtown Milwaukee, we are poised for continued growth. As one of the largest employers in Southeastern Wisconsin, we’re thrilled to expand our presence in the city as we continue to attract, retain and recruit from a diverse pool of local talent.”

Milwaukee will invest more than $30 million to purchase and renovate a vacant 333,000-square-foot building in downtown Milwaukee. This building will act as an extension of the company’s global headquarters in Brookfield. Milwaukee Tool’s initial plans include housing at least 1,210 employees at this location within the next three years; however, the company has the option to expand the office space by adding 150,000 square feet for up to an additional 790 employees.

While U.S. manufacturing and distribution are an integral part of Milwaukee Tool’s global footprint, the disruptive innovation for the trades all starts at the global headquarters in Southeastern Wisconsin. Over the last decade, the company redeveloped 190,000 square feet of space in Brookfield to accommodate research and development, product development, proto-typing, packaging design, marketing, sales, training facilities and administrative offices. In 2017, Milwaukee Tool completed construction and took occupancy of a new 200,000-square-foot, four-story office building on the same campus, and took occupancy of an additional 116,300-square-foot building in January 2020. With a recent announcement of a new campus in Menomonee Falls, a West Bend-based manufacturing plant and this new expansion into downtown Milwaukee, the company is positioned to stay in the heart of Wisconsin long-term.