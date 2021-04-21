Milwaukee Tool to Expand Manufacturing Presence in Mississippi

Milwaukee Tool announced they are expanding their footprint in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Grenada, Miss. Anticipated to open in late 2022, this new facility will accommodate increased capacity for the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business. With this facility, Milwaukee has committed to creating 1,200 jobs in the region.

“Our new Grenada facility, as well as our ongoing investments in U.S. operations and manufacturing, will allow us to continue to serve our distribution partners and users with the speed, agility and unparalleled levels of innovation that they’ve come to expect from Milwaukee Tool,” said Steve Richman, group president of Milwaukee Tool. “We’re thrilled to continue expanding our presence in Mississippi, where we have been fortunate to attract, retain and recruit some of the best talent in the country. The bookends to our success continue to be our people and our culture.”

Milwaukee will invest $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support the operation of their new 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Grenada. During the last decade, the company has grown their employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010 to more than 2,343 in 2020. Of the 1,200 overall jobs Milwaukee will bring into the region, 800 of these jobs will reside in the new Grenada facility, and the remaining 400 will reside across their existing Mississippi locations.

Milwaukee has designed, engineered and manufactured products in the U.S. since 1924 and is dedicated to driving growth and creating jobs in the U.S.

“Throughout the last decade, Milwaukee Tool has experienced rapid growth across the globe, with sales growing more than 20% each year,” said Joe Galli, CEO of Techtronic Industries. “Amid this growth, we’re going to continue aggressively investing in our product development and diversifying our manufacturing base through expansion projects in the U.S.”