 Milwaukee Unveils Next Generation of Cordless Die Grinders
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Milwaukee Unveils Next Generation of Cordless Die Grinders

on

Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

on

New-Size Punching Dies for Bumper Hole Kit

on

John Bean Tru-Point Now Offers 360-View Camera Calibrations
Advertisement

Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

News: National Veteran Business Development Council Recognizes Hunter Engineering

News: CCC Scales Effort to Help Connect Crash Data to Claims

News: Family of Jeff Silver Creates Jeff Silver Memorial Scholarship

News: Precision Auto Works of LIC Achieves Lucid Certification

Current Issues

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Unveils Next Generation of Cordless Die Grinders

Delivering the next advancement in power, performance and versatility, these new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision and control.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool has unveiled the next generation in cordless die grinding with the new M18 FUEL Variable Speed Braking Die Grinder, Paddle Switch w/One-Key and M18 FUEL Braking Die Grinder, Slide Switch.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Delivering the next advancement in power, performance and versatility, these new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision and control. Providing 11A corded performance without the frustrations of hoses, cords and compressors, they are designed to help cut the cord of AC and pneumatic die grinding to drive more productivity.  

“When faced with a situation that requires grinding in tight spaces or irregular surfaces, mechanical and metal fabrication professionals will most often turn to a die grinder to get the job done.” said Brian Alves, director of product management at Milwaukee Tool. “We are committed to providing users dedicated solutions for each application. These new die grinders round out Milwaukee’s grinder offering and are a great addition to our current grinding options for those harder-to-reach applications.” 

Advertisement

Both new die grinders feature RapidStop Brake for enhanced user safety, stopping most accessories in less than two seconds. Combining three exclusive innovations — the PowerState brushless motor, RedLithium battery pack and RedLink Plus intelligence — these new die grinders provide users with the versatility and performance needed to remove material faster than a corded die grinder. 

The M18 FUEL Variable Speed Braking Die Grinder, Paddle Switch w/One-Key delivers exceptional runtime and performance when paired with an M18 RedLithium XC5.0 Battery, allowing users to get more work done. With five speeds to provide increased control, the variable speed allows users to match the speed to the application ranging from 8,000 to 20,000 RPM.  

Advertisement

This new die grinder is compatible with up to 2” accessories for material removal, maximizing productivity in various applications. It is equipped with spindle lock to provide one wrench accessory change and an LED work light to maximize visibility. The paddle switch design provides enhanced control and maximum material removal when operating in various positions. As an added benefit, One-Key provides the ability to track the die grinder with community tracking and alerts, complete inventory management and industry leading smart-equipment technology to secure the user’s investment. 

The M18 FUEL Braking Die Grinder with Slide Switch allows users to get more work done with up to 12” of weld bead removed per charge when paired with an M18 RedLithium XC5.0 Battery. The 27,000 RPM maximizes material removal rate and delivers user demanded performance allowing for continued grinding while in the tightest of spaces for enhanced productivity. Available with the slide switch, lock-on design provides users with reduced fatigue during operation. Compatible with 2″ accessories, this die grinder features the spindle lock design for one tool accessory change.  

Advertisement

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New M12 FUEL Bandfile

Products: SATA Introduces Green SATAjet X 5500 FUTURE Spray Gun

Products: Bosch Releases Updates for ADS and ADS X Series Scan Tools

Products: Repairify Introduces asTech Mini Mobile Tool

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business