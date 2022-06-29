Milwaukee Upgrades M12 System with New High-Output Batteries

Click Here to Read More

M12 RedLithium High Output batteries deliver 25% more power on high-demand tools while running substantially 25% cooler through heavy applications, allowing users to push the capabilities of their tools and maximize productivity.

“In 2018, Milwaukee introduced M18 RedLithium High Output batteries, elevating the performance of the entire M18 platform,” said Zafir Farooque, product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “With the introduction of High Output to the M12 platform, the batteries are pushing the tool capabilities of existing and future M12 tools. These batteries also provide increased performance while maintaining the same footprint as current M12 RedLithium CP and XC batteries. Delivering fade-free power and running cooler through demanding applications, the batteries allow the professional to push their cordless power tools throughout a wide range of applications.”