Products

Milwaukee Upgrades M12 System with New High-Output Batteries

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new M12 RedLithium High Output CP2.5 and XC5.0 Battery Packs.

M12 RedLithium High Output batteries deliver 25% more power on high-demand tools while running substantially 25% cooler through heavy applications, allowing users to push the capabilities of their tools and maximize productivity.

“In 2018, Milwaukee introduced M18 RedLithium High Output batteries, elevating the performance of the entire M18 platform,” said Zafir Farooque, product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “With the introduction of High Output to the M12 platform, the batteries are pushing the tool capabilities of existing and future M12 tools. These batteries also provide increased performance while maintaining the same footprint as current M12 RedLithium CP and XC batteries. Delivering fade-free power and running cooler through demanding applications, the batteries allow the professional to push their cordless power tools throughout a wide range of applications.”

Advertisement

Built for heavy-duty use, the batteries provide more power and improved thermal technology, keeping the packs cool. The improved technology leads to increased runtime and the durability to withstand wear from more demanding M12 applications, allowing the professional to be more productive on the job site. As Milwaukee continues to deliver trade-focused solutions, the breadth of line for M12 tools continues to grow. To further enhance user productivity, the batteries are resistant to oils, solvents and greases commonly found in transportation maintenance and manufacturing environments.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

In this article:
