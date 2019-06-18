Minnesota MSO Donates Recycled Ride to Army Veteran

The LaMettry family with Tristan Carpe and her family at the Recycled Rides event.

LaMettry’s Collision, a nine-store MSO located in Minneapolis, Minn., announced that it donated a fully restored 2016 Toyota Camry to an army veteran on May 21 in partnership with American Family Insurance and local vendors. The donation was made through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

A recurring theme of the event was taking the time to appreciate the service and sacrifice of our military, and offering help when needed. Tristan Carpe served her country for seven years in a challenging environment, helping wounded troops at the U.S. Army Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany. Assisting Tristan locally was Dan Tengwall, an officer with the Carver County Veteran Services.

“Tristan, like any other vet, came to our office. I think the one difference is that she asked for help,” said Tengwall. “It’s very important to ask for help, because the help is out there.”

Added Col. Bob Ayotte, part of the nomination and planning committee for this event, “I know the American Family. This is the American family. What you do, Americans helping Americans, has such an impact because the ones that receive the car are not [just] happy about the car, they’re happy because you care.”

“Tristan Carpe is certainly a wonderful example of this ethic of sacrifice and service,” said Minnesota House Rep. Kelly Morrison. “You heard about her remarkable journey. She was stationed in Germany where she cared for troops medivacked from Afghanistan and Iraq. Her courage inspires us all. To enlist at the height of post-9/11 war on terror alone is brave and admirable. To care for our fallen and wounded warriors is a critical and unbelievably challenging task.”

Contributing partners besides LaMettry’s and American Family that made this event possible include Burnsville Toyota, 3M, BASF, Chanhassen AutoPlex, Charity Cars, EP Auto, Tire & Glass, Flags and Honor of Minnesota, and Insurance Auto Auctions.

This is the ninth vehicle LaMettry’s Collision has repaired and donated through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.