Connect with us

News

Mitch Williams Joins Original One Parts as Chief Operations Officer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that industry veteran Mitch Williams has joined the team as chief operations officer.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Mitch Williams

Williams was president and CEO of Hella, Inc., the North American arm of Hella KG, Hueck & Co. of Germany, for nearly 20 years. Hella is one of the leading lighting and electronics suppliers in the world. Williams was responsible for all special OEM, performance and aftermarket parts divisions.

“Mitch has more than 35 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket, leading parts manufacturing companies and Tier 1 suppliers,” said Wade Hilburn, president and CEO of Original One Parts. “He will be a valuable addition to our leadership team, and we are excited to have him join us as we continue to expand our mission of bringing the highest quality parts solutions to the collision and mechanical repair industries.”

In addition to his role at Hella, Inc, Williams has held CEO positions with numerous other companies, including Restoration Parts Unlimited, Inc., APR, LLC, Dinan Corporation and Xstream Trucking. He most recently held the position of CEO at Corinthian Textiles, LLC. Williams also served six terms on the SEMA Board of Directors, including SEMA chairman.

Advertisement

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Original One Parts is a leading provider of certified OEM auto parts for use in both collision and mechanical repairs. It serves independent collision repair shops, dealership service centers, MSOs and other customers. With Original One Parts’ VINtegrity VIN-to-VIN matching and Certified Original six-step certification process, repairers can be confident that the parts they order meet the exact fit, form and function as a new part.

For more information Original One Parts, call (877) 441-0001.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Volkswagen AG Approves Car-O-Liner Resistance Spot Welder

News: Caliber Adds Roland Smith to Board of Directors

News: Matrix Wand Donates Equipment to Salina Area Technical College

News: Light Truck Sales Continue to Skyrocket, Says SEMA

Advertisement

on

Mitch Williams Joins Original One Parts as Chief Operations Officer

on

ASE Offers Free Webinar on ADAS Systems

on

Milwaukee Tool to Expand Manufacturing Presence in Mississippi

on

New Report Predicts Global Growth of Electric Vehicles
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: ASE Offers Free Webinar on ADAS Systems

News: Milwaukee Tool to Expand Manufacturing Presence in Mississippi

News: Mitch Williams Joins Original One Parts as Chief Operations Officer

Diagnostics: Vehicle Electronics: Avoiding Wash Bay Diagnostics

Products: Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Walcom Thermodry

Walcom Thermodry
Contact: Roman SkorikPhone: 401-293-0200
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business