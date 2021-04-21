Mitch Williams Joins Original One Parts as Chief Operations Officer

Click Here to Read More

Mitch Williams

Williams was president and CEO of Hella, Inc., the North American arm of Hella KG, Hueck & Co. of Germany, for nearly 20 years. Hella is one of the leading lighting and electronics suppliers in the world. Williams was responsible for all special OEM, performance and aftermarket parts divisions.

“Mitch has more than 35 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket, leading parts manufacturing companies and Tier 1 suppliers,” said Wade Hilburn, president and CEO of Original One Parts. “He will be a valuable addition to our leadership team, and we are excited to have him join us as we continue to expand our mission of bringing the highest quality parts solutions to the collision and mechanical repair industries.”

In addition to his role at Hella, Inc, Williams has held CEO positions with numerous other companies, including Restoration Parts Unlimited, Inc., APR, LLC, Dinan Corporation and Xstream Trucking. He most recently held the position of CEO at Corinthian Textiles, LLC. Williams also served six terms on the SEMA Board of Directors, including SEMA chairman.