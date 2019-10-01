Mitchell Announces Launch of Intelligent Estimating Solution

Mitchell International has announced the release of its Mitchell Intelligent Estimating solution, an advanced, artificial intelligence claims automation solution. This news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that USAA has worked with Mitchell and Google Cloud on a jointly developed solution to enable their touchless claims vision.

The Mitchell Intelligent Estimating solution combines Mitchell’s claims technology with its collision repair data and artificial intelligence to drive an efficient estimating solution.

An estimate no longer needs to be written from scratch. The Mitchell Intelligent Estimating solution is designed to predict and pre-populate all possible portions of an estimate. It also allows appraisers to further complete, review and/or approve a pre-written estimate. This breakthrough solution generates detailed auto physical damage estimates – including parts, operations and labor details – based on photos of vehicle damage transmitted by a policyholder, a repair facility or a staff appraiser.

The Mitchell Intelligent Estimating solution combines Mitchell’s claims technology with its proprietary collision repair data, artificial intelligence and decision support tools to drive to what Mitchell terms “an efficient and highly-scalable estimating solution.”

Photos can be received from a multitude of sources – from carrier mobile apps to repair facility photo capture tools – analyzed through Mitchell’s own Vehicle Damage Detection API, then processed via Mitchell’s proprietary Intelligent Translation service. Mitchell’s advanced machine learning leverages Google expertise in computer vision, as well as the processing power, security and reliability of Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

“This new transformative estimating solution demonstrates both Mitchell’s key focus on innovation as well as our commitment to embrace the most respected domain experts to accelerate the pace of claims automation,” said Olivier Baudoux, head of Global Product & Artificial Intelligence for Mitchell International. “The Mitchell Intelligent Estimating solution is the latest display of our commitment to deliver leading-edge solutions and better outcomes for our clients, and underscores Mitchell’s commitment to advancing one of the most complex industry opportunities.”

Added Mikey Kindler, head of Machine Learning Solutions, Google Cloud, “Google Cloud is honored to work with Mitchell to enable a complete, end-to-end automated estimating solution for top carriers. We have found Mitchell to be an exceptional partner to help bring images to life using the latest machine learning. Mitchell’s unique editorial and estimating expertise enables a true modern automated claims solution.”

Mitchell’s Intelligent Estimating will be available to early-adopter carriers in the United States in the first quarter of 2020.