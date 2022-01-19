Mitchell, asTech Introduce Integrated Solution for OEM Scanning

Mitchell and asTech, a Repairify company, have introduced the MD-OE22, a new diagnostic solution that combines asTech’s patented OEM scanning device and remote services with Mitchell’s cloud-based ecosystem and collision repair software.

Click Here to Read More

Using the MD-OE22, technicians can perform proprietary OEM scanning and programming with asTech-powered diagnostic tools while accessing scan reports, invoices and a full suite of repair management technologies from within the Mitchell platform.

The integration of the diagnostic and cloud workflows is designed to improve customer experience and efficiency by centralizing document management and distribution on a single platform. It also standardizes all scan reporting across the entire Mitchell Diagnostics product suite, allowing collision repair facilities to produce consistent, easy-to-understand repair documentation for insurance carriers and vehicle owners.

“We are honored to work with Mitchell, a top North American provider of automotive claims and collision repair solutions,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of asTech parent company Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “The integration of our innovative technologies can help our customers improve efficiency as they seek to restore vehicles to OEM specification quickly, safely and accurately.”