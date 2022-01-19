News: Opus IVS, 1Collision Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership
Mitchell, asTech Introduce Integrated Solution for OEM Scanning
Mitchell and asTech, a Repairify company, have introduced the MD-OE22, a new diagnostic solution that combines asTech’s patented OEM scanning device and remote services with Mitchell’s cloud-based ecosystem and collision repair software.
Using the MD-OE22, technicians can perform proprietary OEM scanning and programming with asTech-powered diagnostic tools while accessing scan reports, invoices and a full suite of repair management technologies from within the Mitchell platform.
The integration of the diagnostic and cloud workflows is designed to improve customer experience and efficiency by centralizing document management and distribution on a single platform. It also standardizes all scan reporting across the entire Mitchell Diagnostics product suite, allowing collision repair facilities to produce consistent, easy-to-understand repair documentation for insurance carriers and vehicle owners.
“We are honored to work with Mitchell, a top North American provider of automotive claims and collision repair solutions,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of asTech parent company Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “The integration of our innovative technologies can help our customers improve efficiency as they seek to restore vehicles to OEM specification quickly, safely and accurately.”
The MD-OE22 allows U.S. and Canadian repair technicians to search for, identify and resolve diagnostic, electronic and computer-related trouble codes on collision-damaged vehicles from the most popular manufacturers. This includes the newest 2022 models. Based on the patented asTech remote diagnostic device, the MD-OE22 connects diagnostic information from official OEM scan tools to valuable repair advice provided by ASE and I-CAR technicians. All returned information is presented within the Mitchell cloud-based platform, where repairers spend most of their time.
“asTech is a market leader in OEM remote diagnostics,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “Through our collaboration, Mitchell customers can access best-in-class OEM and aftermarket scanning with advanced cloud-based document management for all scan types. Mitchell’s open platform delivers the technology repairers and insurers need for nearly every stage of the claims process.”
Collision repair facilities interested in purchasing the MD-OE22 can contact Mitchell or visit the company’s website for more information.