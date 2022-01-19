 Mitchell, asTech Introduce Integrated Solution for OEM Scanning
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Mitchell, asTech Introduce Integrated Solution for OEM Scanning

on

Opus IVS, 1Collision Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

on

Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary

on

Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year
Advertisement
2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top consolidator stories of 2021.

Becoming the Employer of Choice for Body Technicians (VIDEO)

How do you attract the best technicians in your market?

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

News: Opus IVS, 1Collision Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

Video: 2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)

Consolidators: Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary

News: Axalta Announces Global Automotive Color of the Year

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Mitchell, asTech Introduce Integrated Solution for OEM Scanning

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mitchell and asTech, a Repairify company, have introduced the MD-OE22, a new diagnostic solution that combines asTech’s patented OEM scanning device and remote services with Mitchell’s cloud-based ecosystem and collision repair software.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Using the MD-OE22, technicians can perform proprietary OEM scanning and programming with asTech-powered diagnostic tools while accessing scan reports, invoices and a full suite of repair management technologies from within the Mitchell platform.

The integration of the diagnostic and cloud workflows is designed to improve customer experience and efficiency by centralizing document management and distribution on a single platform. It also standardizes all scan reporting across the entire Mitchell Diagnostics product suite, allowing collision repair facilities to produce consistent, easy-to-understand repair documentation for insurance carriers and vehicle owners.

“We are honored to work with Mitchell, a top North American provider of automotive claims and collision repair solutions,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of asTech parent company Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “The integration of our innovative technologies can help our customers improve efficiency as they seek to restore vehicles to OEM specification quickly, safely and accurately.”

Advertisement

The MD-OE22 allows U.S. and Canadian repair technicians to search for, identify and resolve diagnostic, electronic and computer-related trouble codes on collision-damaged vehicles from the most popular manufacturers. This includes the newest 2022 models. Based on the patented asTech remote diagnostic device, the MD-OE22 connects diagnostic information from official OEM scan tools to valuable repair advice provided by ASE and I-CAR technicians. All returned information is presented within the Mitchell cloud-based platform, where repairers spend most of their time.

“asTech is a market leader in OEM remote diagnostics,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “Through our collaboration, Mitchell customers can access best-in-class OEM and aftermarket scanning with advanced cloud-based document management for all scan types. Mitchell’s open platform delivers the technology repairers and insurers need for nearly every stage of the claims process.”

Advertisement

Collision repair facilities interested in purchasing the MD-OE22 can contact Mitchell or visit the company’s website for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay

Consolidators: CARSTAR Ranked No. 1 Collision Franchise by Entrepreneur

Associations: DCR Systems Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

News: ASE Announces New Officers for 2022

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business