 Mitchell Automates Scan and Calibration Detection

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Mitchell Automates Scan and Calibration Detection

A new feature in Mitchell Cloud Estimating automatically detects a completed scan or calibration so users can quickly add it as a line on the collision damage appraisal.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the property & casualty (P&C) claims and collision repair industries, has announced the availability of a new feature in Mitchell Cloud Estimating that automatically detects a completed scan or calibration and gives users the ability to quickly add it as a line on the collision damage appraisal. This enhanced integration between carrier and shop workflows helps ensure that estimates include the appropriate diagnostic procedures performed. It is also designed to assist independent, staff and shop appraisers with maintaining accurate records while giving vehicle owners added visibility into the repair work completed. 

Related Articles

The release comes as the company announces another major milestone for the Mitchell Diagnostics platform: more than 5 million scans and 125,000 static and dynamic calibrations performed by U.S. and Canadian customers. Launched in 2017 as the industry’s first diagnostic system developed for the collision repair and automotive claims markets, the platform’s scan volume has grown by more than 2 million in less than two years with availability of the MD-500 all-in-one device. The number of calibrations has also increased significantly since late 2021, rising 150% after the introduction of the MD-TS21 target system. Both tools incorporate Bosch’s best-in-class vehicle coverage and hardware with the ability to run Mitchell’s full suite of cloud solutions, including Mitchell Cloud Estimating.  

“Diagnostic scanning and calibration are becoming a standard part of collision repair,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “By enhancing our Diagnostics as a Service platform and more tightly integrating it with Mitchell Cloud Estimating, we can provide collision facilities with an end-to-end solution designed to efficiently manage repairs, documentation and billing.”

When configured, the new feature in Mitchell Cloud Estimating automatically detects diagnostic procedures performed on the vehicle with a Mitchell Diagnostics device and indexes the related scan and calibration documents associated with a claim. Then, in the estimating system, it surfaces a list of available scan and calibration operations related to the automobile. Estimators can select the applicable diagnostic lines and update the appraisal with the relevant operations, labor times and prices.

“Our shop performs hundreds of diagnostic scans and calibrations each month,” said Gabe Scognamiglio, president of Touch of Class Collision. “So it is critical that we account for that work on every estimate or supplement. This gives our customers peace of mind knowing the work was done and a proper, safe repair was delivered. It also gives our business the ability to easily document this work and submit the expense for reimbursement.”

For more information on Mitchell, visit mitchell.com.

You May Also Like

News

I-CAR Announces Results of Board of Directors Election

I-CAR regular members overwhelmingly approved the election of six individuals to fill open board seats.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR has announced the results of its recent board of directors election, which concluded on July 15, 2023. I-CAR regular members overwhelmingly approved the election of six individuals to fill open board seats.

The following newly elected board members will serve a three-year term:

Mark Thorpe – director of sales and operations at Nissan North America, representing the OEM segment

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hunter Expands Supply Capabilities in Missouri, Mississippi

Over the past 12 months, Hunter has made a number of significant changes at its St. Louis headquarters and production plants in Mississippi to ease supply strains and keep products moving.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
United Recyclers Group Names New CEO

United Recyclers Group announced on Aug. 1, 2023 that Kristi Werner, an 18-year veteran of the automotive recycling industry, has been named CEO for the organization.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autel Offers EV Diagnostics & Maintenance Training

Autel announced it has added “EV Diagnostics and Maintenance” to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Achieves Record Year

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, set a new record for its scholarship program, distributing 86 awards in both cash scholarships and starter toolkits.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

PPG to Invest in Environmental Sustainability Education

PPG and the PPG Foundation have announced a new commitment to invest $5 million by 2030 in environmental sustainability education programming.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Collision Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers