Mitchell Awarded Third Patent for Collision Repair Diagnostics

Mitchell announced that it was awarded another auto diagnostics patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent (11,462,061) — which is specific to collision repair and auto physical damage claims — covers key workflow enhancements designed to support safe and efficient repairs that extend beyond simply performing a scan and clearing diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs). Mitchell was awarded its first auto diagnostics patent (10,152,836) in 2018 and its second (11,151,812) in 2021. Its most recent patent covers the unique methods of using cloud-based technology to bring relevant OEM procedures directly to repair technicians using a diagnostic scan tool. This feature — deployed in 2020 through an integration between Mitchell Diagnostics and Mitchell TechAdvisor —automatically links DTCs from the scan to the associated OEM repair procedure when available. This can assist technicians in making real-time repair decisions. Also included in the patent is the systematic method to document that the necessary diagnostic and repair procedures were performed, helping to expedite claims payment and giving vehicle owners added assurance that operations such as recalibrations were performed.

“Vehicle complexity and the requirement for diagnostics in collision repair are growing exponentially,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “These patents demonstrate our commitment to innovation and continued focus on optimizing the claims process. Through industry-leading solutions like Mitchell Diagnostics, we can help collision repairers and auto insurers get their customers back on the road, safely and quickly.” Launched in 2017 as the industry’s first diagnostic system developed specifically for the collision repair and automotive claims markets, Mitchell Diagnostics has been used to perform more than four million pre-, in-process and post-scans as well as over 50,000 calibrations. It delivers a complete solution for major makes scanning, OEM scanning, and dynamic and static calibrations. Through the Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and integration with Mitchell’s cloud-based solutions, repairers can receive assignments, perform scans, access over 1,000 dynamic calibration routines, take photos, write estimates, link directly to OEM repair procedures based on DTCs, order parts and manage repair orders. They can also upload standardized scan and calibration reports as well as invoices to share with insurers.

