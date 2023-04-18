 Mitchell, Axalta Launch Training Program for Commercial Truck Repairers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Mitchell, Axalta Launch Training Program for Truck Repairers

Mitchell is collaborating with Axalta Coating Systems on a new training program, “Truck Fleet Damage Analysis and Estimating”.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mitchell announced it is collaborating with Axalta Coating Systems to introduce a new training program, “Truck Fleet Damage Analysis and Estimating”. The program provides repairers with instruction on how to streamline the appraisal process for collision-damaged medium- and heavy-duty trucks as well as optimize paint profitability.

Related Articles

Available quarterly through Axalta’s Refinish Academy, the first training program is scheduled for June 6 in Concord, N.C. It combines Mitchell’s expertise in commercial, passenger and specialty vehicle estimating with Axalta’s position as one of the world’s largest coatings suppliers to help facility owners, managers, estimators and parts personnel enhance their appraisal skills. The day-long program covers:  

•    Trends impacting commercial trucks and their proper, safe repair
•    Strategies to enhance estimate and repair planning accuracy and efficiency
•    Best practices for estimate writing, reporting and documentation
•    Coating advancements and their impact on profits

“Estimating can be the key to timely, efficient and profitable repairs and there’s a growing need in the commercial truck industry for more education on repair planning and writing a precise collision-damage appraisal,” said Patrice Marcil, global director of refinish learning and development at Axalta. “Axalta is thrilled to collaborate with Mitchell on this new training program and looks forward to helping repairers improve the estimating process.”

Added Mitchell Senior Vice President of Repair Sales Jack Rozint, “Today’s advanced vehicles are adding a new level of complexity to the repair process. Together with Axalta, a pioneer in the coatings space, we can address this challenge by providing commercial truck shops with best practices that are designed to better position these businesses for the delivery of proper, safe and efficient collision repairs.”

Repairers can visit Axalta.us or Axalta.ca, log in or register as a new user to access the “My Axalta” home page, and click the “Axalta Academy” link to register for the course. Both companies will be at the HD Repair Forum in Fort Worth, Texas on April 18-19 to discuss the offering. 

Mitchell entered the commercial truck collision-damage appraisal market in 2022 with the launch of Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax. The solution gives U.S. and Canadian repairers and insurers the ability to complete estimates on the best-selling medium- and heavy-duty trucks while accessing features including integrated aftermarket parts pricing directly from suppliers, detailed exploded parts diagrams, Mitchell’s in-house authored procedure pages, extensive labor data and intuitive paint refinish calculations.

You May Also Like

News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 10.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Caliber Gifts Vehicle to Fallen Police Officer's Family

The Caliber family of brands, in partnership with GEICO, recently hosted an NABC Recycled Rides event to support the family of fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchise List

Read Full Article

More News Posts
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on ADAS Calibration Tips

ASE will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro” on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions Partners with BlueRecruit

Autoshop Solutions has partnered with BlueRecruit, a leader in recruiting, to help their customers find the right talent for their shops.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision to Exhibit at Southeast Collision Conference

SUN Collision announced it will be exhibiting at the Southeast Collision Conference in booth no. 122 April 13-15 at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Caliber Gifts Vehicle to Fallen Police Officer’s Family

The Caliber family of brands, in partnership with GEICO, recently hosted an NABC Recycled Rides event to support the family of fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Launch Pad Premieres on Nationwide TV

The product-pitching contest will be featured on a nationwide television special premiering on April 15 on the History Channel.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchise List

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
General Motors Names BASF 2022 Supplier of the Year

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements and providing innovative technologies at some of the highest quality in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers