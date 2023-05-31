Mitchell, Caliber Sign License Agreement

Mitchell and Caliber Collision announced that they have signed a multi-year, enterprise licensing agreement. The agreement gives all current and future Caliber locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Integrated Repair Procedures, a paintless dent repair (PDR) calculator and miScore. It also includes enhancements to the company’s software solutions and data analytics designed to better assist Caliber in monitoring center performance and meeting the needs of both insurers and policyholders.

“Mitchell’s focus on innovation and support of proper and safe repairs are the perfect complement to Caliber’s purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life’ for customers nationwide,” said Shawn Hezar, chief client officer for Caliber. “This agreement ensures that we will continue to exceed customer expectations by delivering safe, efficient and accurate repairs, while also assisting a growing network of carriers with their direct repair programs.”

Added Mitchell Auto Physical Damage Division Executive Vice President and General Manager Debbie Day, “Transitioning from single-location contracts to an enterprise agreement represents a significant milestone in our longstanding relationship with Caliber. We look forward to working alongside our largest collision repair client as Caliber expands its choice of insurance partners, gains new market coverage and reaches new customers.”

To quickly deploy its cloud-based solutions to the first wave of Caliber shops, Mitchell held a series of remote training sessions, onboarding 200-plus Caliber centers and 1,000-plus teammates in a matter of weeks. The remaining centers will be added throughout 2023.

With Mitchell Cloud Estimating, collision repair organizations can write damage appraisals from any Internet-enabled smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. The solution features Integrated Repair Procedures, making it possible to improve estimate accuracy and decrease research time by surfacing more than 30 years of vehicle data and OEM information as the appraisal is written. Using the PDR calculator, shops can determine repair costs for minor dents, dings and body creases as well as easily add those expenses to the estimate. Caliber’s corporate support center will also leverage miScore to monitor key performance indicators for centers and teammates. Combined, these Mitchell solutions are intended to assist the automotive services provider with streamlining workflows, reducing cycle time and improving customer and business partner satisfaction.