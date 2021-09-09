Mitchell and Car ADAS Solutions have joined forces to offer enhanced support for dynamic and static ADAS calibrations.

Mitchell’s MD-500 scan tool and MD-TS21 target system combined with Car ADAS Solutions’ on-site evaluation, training, implementation and support services can help North American collision repair facilities reduce cycle time and generate additional revenue by opening their own ADAS calibration centers. With at least one ADAS feature on nearly every new automobile, recalibration of radar, ultrasonic, LIDAR and camera sensors has become essential to proper, safe vehicle repair. Instead of subletting the work, repair facilities can invest in the equipment and operational support required to perform calibrations on site. This can help them manage existing repairs more efficiently and access new revenue opportunities as a retail calibration center for other collision repairers, mechanical repair shops and glass installers.

“With the significant increase in ADAS, calibrations are required on a growing number of repaired vehicles, with many necessitating multiple calibrations,” said Greg Peeters, CEO and founder of Car ADAS Solutions. “Together with Mitchell, we help shops build an ADAS calibration business, thereby creating an entirely new profit center – one designed to service their repaired vehicles, as well as their surrounding market.” Car ADAS Solutions provides on-site evaluation, technician training, proprietary calibration management software, ongoing auditing, quality control and technical support. Through its collaboration with Mitchell, the company will work directly with repair facilities using the MD-500 and MD-TS21. Mitchell’s computer-based ADAS target system leverages Bosch’s diagnostics expertise, best-in-class vehicle coverage and patented technology – delivering a complete solution for static and dynamic calibration, pre- and post-repair scanning, and repair blueprinting. Since it works with Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures, repair planners can also use the equipment to write estimates, take photos, link directly to OEM repair information from diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), and automatically upload pre- and post-repair scan and calibration reports.

“ADAS calibrations are one of the fastest-growing and most complex elements of modern collision repair,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “Car ADAS Solutions, along with Mitchell’s latest generation of diagnostic equipment and software, offers an end-to-end solution for repairers seeking comprehensive assistance with setting up and successfully operating their own calibration centers.” Added Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Director of Strategic Accounts Michael Simon, “Having access to the right tools and services becomes even more critical now that ADAS calibrations are a key part of the repair process. Connecting Bosch technology, Mitchell software and Car ADAS Solutions support can assist technicians in the delivery of proper, safe repair for the cars of today, and tomorrow.”

