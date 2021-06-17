Mitchell announced that Mitchell Cloud Estimating now surfaces VIN-specific recall notices on Toyota vehicles. This gives collision repairers timely access to safety recall information as the estimate is written, helping to improve safety recall completions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently reported that safety recalls affected more than 53 million vehicles and items of motor vehicle equipment in the U.S. To help ensure this data is easily accessible to collision repairers, Mitchell Cloud Estimating alerts users to active safety and emissions recalls from Toyota. U.S. and Canadian repairers can then share this important information with vehicle owners and incorporate it into their blueprinting process. With the addition of Toyota, Mitchell now provides recall data in Mitchell Cloud Estimating for multiple OEMs.

“Through our collaboration with Mitchell, collision repairers have quick and timely access to important recall notifications which they can use to alert consumers,” said Jason Kistner, senior manager of Toyota Motor North America. “Our hope is that this collaboration can help lead to increased recall completions meant to improve safety for Toyota owners.”