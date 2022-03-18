Mitchell Diagnostics Platform Surpasses 30,000 ADAS Calibrations

Mitchell announced that its Mitchell Diagnostics platform has been used to perform more than 30,000 dynamic and static calibrations. This milestone — achieved in just over a year since the introduction of the MD-TS21 ADAS target calibration system — demonstrates how advancements in vehicle technology are driving repairers to bring calibration work in-house using Mitchell’s patented diagnostic solutions.

The Mitchell MD-500 scan tool can perform dynamic calibrations on more than 1,000 popular vehicle models. When combined with the MD-TS21, the integrated diagnostic system allows technicians to complete static calibrations on hundreds of ADAS-equipped vehicles. ADAS sensors and cameras are featured on most new automobiles sold in North America and must be precisely calibrated to OEM specifications following an accident to ensure they continue to function properly. Even sensors and cameras not directly damaged in the accident may require calibration. Bringing the work in-house gives facilities greater control over the repair. It can also assist them in reducing cycle time, enhancing customer satisfaction and generating additional revenue by not relying on sublet services.

“With the rapid increase in vehicle complexity, demand has never been greater for a comprehensive diagnostic solution that supports scanning, static and dynamic calibration, and repair blueprinting,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “This latest milestone reinforces our position as a leader in collision repair diagnostics and demonstrates how we’re helping customers return drivers to the road, both safely and efficiently.” The Mitchell Diagnostics product suite features the MD-500, MD-TS21 and the recently released MD-OE22 remote OEM scanning service, providing repairers with a complete solution for diagnostic scanning as well as dynamic and static calibrations. The MD-500 and MD-TS21 are powered by Tier 1 supplier Bosch and based on Bosch’s diagnostic licensing agreements with all major OEMs. Using the tools, technicians can perform simple, quick and precise calibrations on front-facing cameras, blind-spot monitors and radar sensors. With the 2020 launch of the MD-500, Mitchell introduced the industry’s first DaaS solution. The all-in-one solution lets facilities receive assignments, perform scans, access more than 1,000 dynamic calibration routines, take photos, write estimates, link diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) directly to OEM repair procedures, order parts, manage a production list of open repair orders and transfer sales activity to QuickBooks Online. Repairers can also upload standardized scan reports, calibration reports and invoices to share with insurance carriers.

