Mitchell Introduces New Commercial Truck Estimating Solution

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mitchell has introduced Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, the company’s newest, cloud-based solution that gives U.S. and Canadian carriers and repairers the ability to complete estimates on the best-selling medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Mitchell also expanded its coverage of motorcycles, ATVs and RUVs, providing the market with an essential special lines appraisal platform.

Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax features integrated aftermarket parts pricing directly from suppliers. Its detailed exploded diagrams, in-house authored procedure pages, extensive labor data and intuitive paint refinish calculations are designed to streamline the estimating process. When combined with the company’s photo-based appraisal technology, Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax allows insurers to complete estimates virtually. This industry-first, remote workflow can improve appraiser productivity by eliminating appointment drive time and leveraging photos of the collision damage in place of in-person inspections for low severity claims.

Together with Mitchell’s passenger and specialty vehicle data, the new commercial truck estimating platform and expanded motorcycle database gives appraisers access to over 30 years of coverage on more than 135,000 vehicle configurations, 13 million parts, 5.4 million labor times and 4.5 million part and assembly relationships. This can help them increase estimate accuracy and decrease supplements while, at the same time, surfacing information that is critical to proper and safe repair.

“Mitchell is committed to delivering efficient vehicle claims and collision repair workflows,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “With the addition of Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, insurers now have a single, integrated platform for managing all on-road vehicle claims. And collision repairers have a proven technology solution to assist them in meeting customer expectations for fast, error-free estimates.”

Mitchell will debut its medium- and heavy-duty truck estimating solution at this week’s HD Repair Forum April 5-6 in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional information about Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax is available on the company’s website.

In this article:
