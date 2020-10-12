Mitchell Introduces XR Hands-Free Solution for Collision Repair Facilities

Mitchell has announced the release of Mitchell Intelligent Vision, the industry’s first extended reality (XR) hands-free solution integrated into the collision repair workflow. Introduced last year as a proof of concept, the solution will be featured at the company’s mPower Conference, a virtual event scheduled for Oct. 13-15, and shipping is expected before the end of the year.

The Mitchell Intelligent Vision solution is designed to improve the speed, efficiency and accuracy of the collision repair workflow – from vehicle check-in to check-out. Mitchell collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and RealWear, Inc. on its delivery, leveraging the Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile XR Platform and the RealWear HMT-1 100% voice-controlled headset.

“XR is transforming industries across the globe,” said Brian Vogelsang, senior director of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With our Snapdragon technology paired with Mitchell’s expertise in automotive repair, we are excited to help transform the way collision repairers work – by helping them improve productivity, meet customer expectations and address the challenges of today’s complex automobiles with the new Mitchell Intelligent Vision solution.”

Added Sanjay Jhawar, co-founder and president, RealWear, “RealWear’s purpose-built, fully ruggedized headset was designed for environments like collision repair facilities where technicians need to streamline operations and enable hands-free access to much-needed repair procedures.”

The Mitchell Intelligent Vision solution allows technicians to automate the collection of data – including consumer and vehicle information – for faster vehicle check-in. They can also use the solution to take time-stamped photos of the damage and automatically upload them to Mitchell’s cloud-based ecosystem. Voice activation and an XR field of vision provide quick access to critical OEM procedures during teardown and repair, reducing research time. Prior to check out, technicians can visually document the repair work with the Mitchell Intelligent Vision solution. Those images are then retained in Mitchell’s software.

The Mitchell Intelligent Vision solution will be available first to U.S. repair facilities. The company also expects to announce availability in Canada soon, having successfully completed pilot testing.

“Mitchell is committed to delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions that streamline workflows and support proper, safe vehicle repair,” said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of Global Product Strategy and Artificial Intelligence at Mitchell. “With Mitchell Intelligent Vision, we’re again breaking new ground and taking a small but very significant step forward in bringing wearable technologies to the collision industry. Through our open ecosystem and work with industry leaders like Qualcomm Technologies and RealWear, we’ll continue to advance the use of XR and XR-powered solutions to meet the needs of our customers and the market.”

For more information about the Mitchell Intelligent Vision solution, click here.