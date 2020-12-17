Mitchell Makes 2021 Predictions in Industry Trends Report

Mitchell International, Inc. has released its fourth quarter Industry Trends Report for 2020. In this report, industry experts from across Mitchell predict and analyze the key trends that will impact 2021, providing insights that can help guide planning for organizations across the industry.

Click Here to Read More

“The events of 2020 have caused some lasting changes throughout the property & casualty industry,” said Alex Sun, CEO of Mitchell. “This year, the industry has taken major steps forward in embracing new digital technology that not only helped us manage through 2020 but also have set us up to be more successful in the years to come. I’m confident those changes will carry us forward into 2021 in positive and productive ways.”

This quarter’s Industry Trends Report captures what Mitchell predicts will be major focus areas for the industry in the coming year. These expert predictions and insights are collected into two editions: the Casualty Edition and the Auto Physical Damage Edition. In addition to predictions for 2021, each edition will offer perspective on important trends and developments in the way organizations are managing and using data, including data democratization, continuous intelligence and cloud-based management, which are analyzed by Alex Sun in his article, “Your Information Foundation: Key Trends in Big Data.”

Five Automotive Trends to Watch in 2021

COVID-19 is transforming the automotive industry and pushing organizations to reimagine how they do business. In this edition, Mitchell explores five key automotive trends and predictions that will impact claims and collision repair in 2021. They include a shift from shared mobility back to personal vehicle ownership and dramatic increases in accident severity as vehicle systems become more interconnected.