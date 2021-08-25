Mitchell Offers New Option for AI-Generated Vehicle Appraisals

Mitchell has announced that a new collaboration with Inspektlabs. Using Mitchell’s advanced claims automation solution – Mitchell Intelligent Estimating – with Inspektlabs’ artificial intelligence (AI), insurers can automatically generate an appraisal from photos or videos of collision-damaged vehicles.

Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is designed for flexibility and scalability. It combines the latest AI technology with the company’s 75 years of experience, cloud-based solutions, open platform, intellectual property and comprehensive data to help North American carriers meet policyholder expectations for a streamlined, digital claims experience. “As a global provider of AI, we are laser-focused on simplifying the claims process by using computer vision and machine learning to reduce inspection time while improving consumer satisfaction,” said Devesh Trivedi, CEO of Inspektlabs. “Our AI supports both photo- and video-based inspections, allowing policyholders to quickly document the damage and helping appraisers accurately assess it.”

Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is the sector’s first claims automation solution to feature a flexible, open framework that integrates with third-party AI providers as well as the company’s own proprietary AI algorithms. Once claim details are collected and images uploaded, appraisers select their preferred AI from the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform. Mitchell’s technology then translates the AI recommendations, delivering a partial or complete estimate for appraiser review. “With the addition of Inspektlabs AI, Mitchell continues to deliver on its promise to provide an end-to-end claims automation solution that is flexible, scalable and turnkey,” said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. “This gives insurers the freedom to create the digital claims workflow that best meets their needs and those of their policyholders. While Inspektlabs may not yet be well known in North America, we are extremely impressed with the maturity of its technology and excited about what it can bring to our platform and the industry.”

