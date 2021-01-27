Connect with us

Mitchell, Tractable Partner for Expanded Claims Capabilities

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mitchell has announced the addition of Tractable’s AI to the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform (MIOP). This allows North American automotive insurers to use Mitchell’s advanced claims automation solution – Mitchell Intelligent Estimating – with Tractable AI.

With this plug-and-play approach, insurers have the flexibility to incorporate the AI technology that meets their unique workflow requirements.

“We’re excited to combine our solutions to accelerate accident recovery,” said Alex Dalyac, co-founder and CEO of Tractable. “Mitchell’s collision repair data and industry expertise are known to be a reference in North America, as are their affiliate’s GT Motive in Europe. Insurers now have access to a solution that is best of breed on both AI and repair estimatics. This collaboration brings a new alternative to the industry.”

The sector’s first claims automation solution with a flexible, end-to-end framework, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating leverages the MIOP platform of AI computer vision providers, cloud-based technology and Mitchell’s intellectual property and data to produce a partial or complete estimate. Photos of damaged vehicles are captured and processed, the vehicle identification number (VIN) and configuration are determined, and the estimate is populated with part- and operation-specific line items before the appraiser begins work. This expedites the claims process and helps both insurance carriers and collision repairers deliver better outcomes for their customers.

“MIOP is a critical component of Mitchell Intelligent Estimating and our open and flexible approach to claims automation,” said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. “By collaborating with Tractable and incorporating their best-in-class AI engine into Mitchell Intelligent Estimating, we can provide customers and the industry with an advanced, turnkey solution.”

