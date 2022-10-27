Mitchell Reaches New Milestone for Dynamic and Static Calibrations

Mitchell has announced that its Mitchell Diagnostics platform has been used to perform over 50,000 static and dynamic calibrations since 2021. The total number of calibrations completed by collision repair facilities has nearly doubled since March 2022 and continues to grow exponentially following the company’s successful market launch of the MD-TS21 target system last year .

Click Here to Read More

As auto manufacturers equip new vehicles with ADAS, recalibration of the radar, ultrasonic, LIDAR and camera sensors has become essential to proper and safe repair. OEM procedures now indicate when target-based recalibrations are recommended, but not all automakers require the same steps to complete them. This puts additional pressure on technicians to stay up to date on training and on repair facilities to invest in tooling that supports the ADAS-equipped vehicles and the different makes and models that they repair. Although organizations can outsource this work, that may add additional time and expense to the job.

“Vehicles are so much more difficult to repair today than they were just five years ago, especially as it pertains to ADAS and other complex electronic systems,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “With the MD-TS21, repairers can perform ADAS calibrations in-house. This assists them in maintaining control over the repair while presenting new revenue opportunities for their business.”