Mitchell RepairCenter Now Offers Integration with QuickBooks Online

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mitchell announced that it now connects with Intuit QuickBooks Online within the Mitchell RepairCenter solution. This collaboration adds Intuit’s market-leading, cloud-based accounting to repair facilities’ complete facility management capabilities within the RepairCenter solution.

Mitchell’s integration with QuickBooks Online offers many advantages to its repair customers: The easy integration and seamless transfer of data lets a repairer benefit from a seamless data flow – from estimating to repair management to accounting – allowing all systems to work in-sync.

“Mitchell’s integration with QuickBooks Online is an embodiment of our foundational vision to partner well, and delivers great value for our repair customers,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president, Repair Sales & Service, Auto Physical Damage, Mitchell. “Furthering Mitchell’s collaboration with one of the most robust accounting solutions demonstrates our desire to continuously invest in both our core repair product suite and cloud technology to drive innovation in collision repair. We look forward to the positive impact this will have on our customers’ businesses.”

Benefits of the RepairCenter and QuickBooks Online integration include:

  • Seamless data transfer from RepairCenter to QuickBooks Online
  • Creation of accounts receivable, accounts payable and payments based on repair order activity
  • Ease of processing for payments from both insurers and consumers
  • As a standard offering, QuickBooks Online offers support to help transition users from QuickBooks Desktop to QuickBooks Online at no cost, giving existing RepairCenter customers with a Desktop interface an easy migration path

Mitchell customers also receive a substantial discount, offered through 2020, due to Mitchell’s relationship with QuickBooks Online.

For more information, visit mitchell.com.

In this article:
Click to comment

