 Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
EV Bizz

Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

In Mitchell's latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights publication, data shows that EV repairable claims frequency increased in Q1 2023 to 1.13% in the U.S. and 2.41% in Canada.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mitchell announced that electric vehicle (EV) repairable claims frequency increased in Q1 2023 to 1.13% in the U.S. and 2.41% in Canada. The data was featured in the company’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights publication, which provides up-to-date EV claims and market information to the auto insurance and repair industries.

Related Articles

“EV sales broke records in 2022, and the combination of high gas prices, government incentives and increased vehicle production helped drive consumer demand,” said Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance at Mitchell. “With more EVs on the road, there will naturally be more EV collision claims. That puts a strain on auto insurers, who must balance policyholder expectations with higher-than-average vehicle repair costs and cycle time. It also puts a strain on collision repairers tasked with properly and safely restoring these automobiles to OEM standards.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV sales are expected to grow another 35% this year and reach 14 million by the end of 2023. If the latest IEA projections are met, the share of EVs in the overall car market will have risen from approximately 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022 and 18% in 2023. Additionally, Cox Automotive reports that the U.S. recorded a record-breaking first quarter with EV sales surpassing 250,000 and 7.2% of total new vehicle sale — setting the expectation that EV sales growth will surpass that of the industry for the foreseeable future.

To highlight the impact of electrification on automotive claims, Mitchell compared data from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023, showing that EV:

  • Average repairable severity has decreased to $4,749 in the U.S. and $6,406 in Canada but remains higher than for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles  
  • OEM parts usage and the percentage of parts repaired increased to 90.76% and 12.68%, respectively
  • Refinish time is nearly an hour more than for ICE automobiles, adding to claim costs
  • Models new to the market are now entering U.S. collision repair facilities for the first time

The report also includes data on EV claims frequency by geographic region as well as vehicle make and model. To download the full report and/or subscribe to future issues of Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Gifts Recycled Ride to Colorado Family

The Crash Champions collision repair team, together with Family Promise of Greater Denver, Allstate and local partners, recently transformed the lives of a deserving Fort Collins family by handing over the keys to a fully restored vehicle.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Crash Champions collision repair team, together with Family Promise of Greater Denver, Allstate and local partners, recently transformed the lives of a deserving Fort Collins family by handing over the keys to a fully restored vehicle.

The celebratory NABC Recycled Rides giveaway took place on May 10 at Crash Champions’ Fort Collins repair center, where Jetta Graham and her family of six drove home in a fully restored Nissan Pathfinder. 

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Mitchell Signs Data Licensing Agreement with Rivian

Mitchell announced that it is the first collision industry information provider to sign a data licensing agreement with EV manufacturer Rivian.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
VinFast Partners with I-CAR for Collision Repair Training

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will be a requirement for its U.S. repair network.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces New EV Testing and Certification Program

ASE has announced the creation of new EV standards as well as two new tests for all EV vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Green Repairs Driving Next Chapter for Seattle CARSTAR

When the Murray family patriarch Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles (EVs) — never mind fixing them.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Steve Johnson Racing Awards Scholarships to Collision Techs

Steve Johnson recently presented BAT-man (Be A Technician) Scholarships to collision technicians Reimy Santiago De La Cruz and Kaden Riehl.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Petty Family Foundation Joins Operative Talent Initiative

The Petty Family Foundation has joined the ever-growing list of over 40 Operative Talent project partners with the shared goal of raising awareness around automotive industry career opportunities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Awarded $5,000 to NORTHEAST Attendees

For the second year in a row, $5,000 ($500 each) was awarded to 10 lucky attendees at the NORTHEAST Show toward the purchase of products from vendors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 8.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers