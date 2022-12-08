 Mitchell Selected as Preferred Provider of Vale's PDR Program
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Mitchell Selected as Preferred Provider of Vale's PDR Program

on

Consolidator Report

on

Videos of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Advertisement

Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

News: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Mitchell Selected as Preferred Provider of Vale’s PDR Program

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Mitchell Selected as Preferred Provider of Vale’s PDR Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mitchell announced that Dented Paintless Repairs, Inc. named it the preferred technology provider of the Vale PDR Technician Certification Program in Canada. This designation — combined with Mitchell’s 2021 selection as U.S. PDR technology provider of the Vale program now administered by HM Verified, LLC — demonstrates the company’s continued growth in this segment. It also gives more than 30,000 PDR professionals access to Mitchell’s advanced technologies as they repair today’s complex vehicles.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Vale PDR certification program requires technicians to demonstrate that they excel in the highly specialized process of paintless dent repair. Unlike traditional repair methods, PDR removes damage to exterior components without using paint or body filler, providing a highly eco-friendly repair.

Using the Mitchell solution suite, PDR technicians can perform pre- and post-repair scans, write estimates and access critical OEM repair information. The company’s MD-500 all-in-one tool features Bosch’s best-in-class vehicle coverage, made possible through diagnostic licensing agreements with all major OEMs. It integrates with Mitchell’s cloud solutions, including Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures and Mitchell TechAdvisor with more than 30 years of OEM repair and reference information. This allows PDR professionals to perform scans efficiently, access more than 1,000 dynamic calibration routines, take photos, write damage appraisals, link diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) directly to OEM repair procedures, and automatically upload standardized scan and calibration reports as well as invoices.

Advertisement

“Mitchell continues to invest in, and prioritize, proper and safe repair,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “As the preferred North American technology provider of Vale’s PDR technician certification program, we can support PDR professionals by delivering modern solutions designed to help them streamline the repair process, safely return vehicles to the road and exceed customer expectations.”

Added Dented Paintless Repairs President Jeff Morrison, “Giving Canadian technicians access to Mitchell’s innovative technology can only help them in the delivery of safe and efficient repair work. Now that diagnostics has become an essential part of the repair process and a core addition to Vale’s certification program, PDR technicians will have the tools and training to properly restore damaged vehicles.” 

Advertisement

Mitchell is also the technology provider of the U.S. Vale-certified PDR technician program and, in 2022, received the same designation from HM Dent Works Academy, a comprehensive paintless dent repair training school. HM Verified, LLC, a subsidiary of HM Companies, LLC, now administers the Vale program and is responsible for testing and certifying technicians in the U.S.

“We look forward to meeting the needs of the industry through our academy, designation as a certifier of the Vale program and Mitchell’s solutions — all of which can better prepare technicians to deliver PDR properly and safely,” said Julia Henson, owner of HM Companies, LLC. 

Advertisement

For more information about Mitchell’s solutions for PDR professionals, visit mitchell.com/pdr.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Network Promotes Emmanuel Gyebi to Global VP of Procurement

News: Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

News: TechForce, Caliber Create Video on Collision Careers

News: BASF’s First Biomass Balance Auto Coatings Debuts in China

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business