Mitchell, Tractable Deliver on Touchless Estimating

The solution allows North American carriers to use Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Tractable AI for straight-through processing in automotive insurance claims, helping to expedite payments and meet consumer expectations for a seamless, digitally driven experience.

Mitchell and Tractable recently announced their renewed collaboration. Since then, their integrated solutions have been selected by top U.S. and Canadian insurers. Combining Mitchell’s cloud-based estimating system, open platform and comprehensive repair data with Tractable’s proprietary computer vision lets carriers produce a partial or complete estimate automatically from photos of the collision damage.

“With our AI and Mitchell’s advanced technology and data, we can make straight-through processing a reality for U.S. and Canadian auto insurers,” said Alex Dalyac, co-founder and CEO of Tractable. “Our best-of-breed solutions give carriers and consumers the opportunity to process claims quickly and efficiently.”