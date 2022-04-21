 Mitchell, Tractable Deliver on Touchless Estimating
BodyShop Business

Mitchell, Tractable Deliver on Touchless Estimating

Global Finishing Solutions Adds to Distribution Team

Classic Collision Expands in Texas

SATA Offers Bluetooth Speaker as Spring Promotion
Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 1

Mastering Your Financials, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Five specific steps you can take to start building a stronger financial foundation at your shop.

Mastering Your Financials, Part 1

How often should you review your numbers? How do you create a good financial management system? We answer these questions and more.

News

Mitchell, Tractable Deliver on Touchless Estimating

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mitchell recently demonstrated its end-to-end claims automation solution for attendees of Tractable’s Vision Summit.

The solution allows North American carriers to use Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Tractable AI for straight-through processing in automotive insurance claims, helping to expedite payments and meet consumer expectations for a seamless, digitally driven experience.

Mitchell and Tractable recently announced their renewed collaboration. Since then, their integrated solutions have been selected by top U.S. and Canadian insurers. Combining Mitchell’s cloud-based estimating system, open platform and comprehensive repair data with Tractable’s proprietary computer vision lets carriers produce a partial or complete estimate automatically from photos of the collision damage.

“With our AI and Mitchell’s advanced technology and data, we can make straight-through processing a reality for U.S. and Canadian auto insurers,” said Alex Dalyac, co-founder and CEO of Tractable. “Our best-of-breed solutions give carriers and consumers the opportunity to process claims quickly and efficiently.”

Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is the auto insurance sector’s first claims automation solution to rely on an open platform of AI computer vision providers. This gives insurers a choice of AI technology from industry leaders like Tractable, Claim Genius and Inspektlabs. Insurers can also leverage their own AI algorithms or select Mitchell’s AI, known as Mitchell Intelligent Damage Analysis. Once photos of the vehicle are taken and processed, Mitchell translates the AI recommendations into actionable information that is based on the VIN, pre-populating part- and operation-specific estimate lines. An appraiser may then review and revise the estimate or use straight-through processing to complete the claim without human intervention, depending on the carrier’s business rules and severity of the damage.

“We remain committed to providing insurers with a flexible, open and turnkey claims automation solution,” said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. “Today’s demonstration with Tractable and other leaders in the insurance ecosystem gives the industry its first real glimpse at the future of touchless estimating and straight-through processing.”

For more information about Mitchell Intelligent Estimating, visit the company’s website.

