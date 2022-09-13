Mitchell Transforms Estimating Platform to Meet Needs of EVs

Mitchell has announced enhancements to Mitchell Cloud Estimating that can simplify the collision damage appraisal process for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). These enhancements — which come as the electric vehicle (EV) sector is bracing for unprecedented growth — establish Mitchell’s position as a trailblazer in the development of advanced appraisal and claims management solutions for automotive insurance carriers and collision repairers.

Click Here to Read More

Historically, estimating platforms have not accounted for the design differences between EVs and their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, which can create challenges for insurance appraisers and collision repairers. Without EV-specific parts and categories, they have to write BEV damage assessments using ICE alternatives, which can impact estimate accuracy and appraiser efficiency.

The enhancements to Mitchell Cloud Estimating will address these challenges by incorporating new functionality not available in other appraisal platforms. This includes tools designed to simplify the estimating process and support proper, safe repair. Among those new tools are EV-specific:

Vehicle types – Once the vehicle identification number (VIN) is decoded, Mitchell Cloud Estimating automatically updates the user interface, making it specific to BEVs instead of ICE-powered passenger, commercial and specialty vehicles.

– Once the vehicle identification number (VIN) is decoded, Mitchell Cloud Estimating automatically updates the user interface, making it specific to BEVs instead of ICE-powered passenger, commercial and specialty vehicles. Part categories – New part categories dynamically surface the relevant parts data in a way that specifically relates to EVs.

– New part categories dynamically surface the relevant parts data in a way that specifically relates to EVs. Data organization – EV data is now consistently organized, helping appraisers easily locate the information needed to complete the estimate.

– EV data is now consistently organized, helping appraisers easily locate the information needed to complete the estimate. Qualifiers – Mitchell has established industry-standard definitions for EV battery capacity and motor size that appear on the vehicle selection screen and under the vehicle description detail on the printed estimate.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. surpassed 5% of new car sales powered only by electricity this summer — a critical tipping point that signals the start of mass EV adoption. In Canada, IHS Markit reported that one in 20 new vehicle registrations in 2021 were for BEVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), a jump of nearly 6% from 2020. With some car manufacturers shifting to all-electric fleets, EVs will inevitably appear in a greater number of collision claims going forward.