Mitchell Unveils XR Smart Glasses Solution for Auto Body Shops

Mitchell International announced it has developed a proof-of-concept XR (extended reality) smart glasses solution for collision repair facilities, in strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Mitchell smart glasses solution utilizes commercial smart glasses powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR Platform. The solution gives repairers a single tool to access and utilize the resources they need to enable a proper and safe repair, during the repair, without disrupting their workflow.

Through use of extended reality, Mitchell states that repair technicians save time by operating the glasses hands-free, using voice activation to access the most up-to-date, vehicle-specific repair procedures, within their field of vision. The solution also allows technicians to call and collaborate with other experts in real-time, right at the vehicle, and streamlines important functions such as check-in and check-out processes.

“Mitchell’s leadership in bringing the first integrated smart glasses solution to the collision repair marketplace is a testament to our continued innovation and commitment to proper and safe repair,” said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of Global Product Strategy, Auto Physical Damage at Mitchell International. “We are actively testing our XR solution with several repair facilities in North America, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to sharing our concept with the audience at the upcoming mPower conference.”

Added Qualcomm Technologies’ Hugo Swart, “As an inaugural member of the Qualcomm XR Enterprise Program, Mitchell’s use of XR technology will contribute greatly to the ever-advancing automobile industry. Mitchell’s smart glasses solution is a prime example of XR driving innovation in the enterprise and will help transform the way collision repair shops deal with increasing challenges. The latest example of Mitchell’s expertise and commitment to transforming the repair experience, the product will provide technicians with tools and technologies that provide the best possible information, quality and efficiency in the collision industry.”

Mitchell CEO Alex Sun and Swart will discuss the solution and showcase the proof of concept at the 2019 Mitchell mPower Conference on Oct. 1, 2019.

