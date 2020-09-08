Mobile Tech RX Launches New Scheduling Tool

Mobile Tech RX announced it has launched a new scheduling feature in the Mobile Tech RX app to help body shops keep their business organized.

The Mobile Tech RX scheduling software for small business can help in scheduling appointments, starting estimates, sending appointment reminders to customers, assigning employees to specific jobs and managing the entire business’ calendar. This custom-built feature helps save time and streamline operations, all in one platform.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a one-person company or if you’ve got 100 people working for you,” said Eric Garves, CEO and co-founder of Mobile Tech RX. “Using a calendar and scheduling is going to make you better. It’s going to make you more money. It’s going to make you more organized. It’s going to make you more reliable.”

Mobile Tech RX Scheduling is included in all subscription plans. If a shop already uses the app, they can start scheduling customers today. The app should update automatically, but if the user doesn’t see Scheduling, they should update the app and check again.

For more information, call (888) 626-6750 or visit mobiletechrx.com/.